Lightpoint Medical and Telix Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement

- Partnership creates new pathways and treatment options in the fast-growing, high-value field of precision-guided cancer surgery

CHESHAM, England and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpoint Medical, a leading medical device company developing and marketing miniaturized imaging and sensing tools for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgery, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. Under the agreement, the two companies will explore how Lightpoint and Telix technologies may be used together for real-time intra-operative cancer detection.

Lightpoint has developed SENSEI, a miniaturized surgical gamma probe for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted cancer surgery, approved for sale in the US, EU, UK and Australia. SENSEI can be used with molecularly-targeted imaging agents, promising direct detection of cancer during surgery to help guide surgeons in the removal of cancer and the sparing of healthy, functional tissue.

Lightpoint and Telix will first evaluate the use of SENSEI with Telix's investigational prostate cancer single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging agent TLX599-CDx (99mTc-HYNIC-iPSMA) for the intra-operative detection of cancerous pelvic lymph nodes. The objective of the collaboration is regulatory approval and commercialization of SENSEI and TLX599-CDx for prostate cancer surgery.

Lightpoint CEO, Graeme Smith said "This strategic partnership agreement with Telix marks an important milestone for Lightpoint Medical. The combination of our miniaturized surgical gamma probe, SENSEI, alongside Telix's ground-breaking imaging agents is intended to create an extremely precise technique to help surgeons detect cancer that might not otherwise be found during surgery, or conversely, confirm the absence of disease to help surgeons retain healthy, functional tissue. The collaboration between our two companies has the potential to transform surgical outcomes for patients across a range of major cancer types, starting with prostate cancer."