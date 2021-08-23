checkAd

New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing Hemodialysis Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Turkish Journal of Emergency Medicine in which Drs. Seda Dağar and Hüseyin Uzunosmanoğlu at the Kecioren Training and Research Hospital in Ankara, Turkey investigated the role that noninvasive, continuous Masimo PVi might play in monitoring volume status and volume changes in spontaneously breathing patients undergoing hemodialysis (HD).1 The researchers found that there was a “strong correlation” between change in PVi and the volume of fluid removed, concluding that “PVi may provide clinicians with useful information for monitoring the volume status in critically ill patients with spontaneous breathing.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210822005033/en/

Masimo Root with PVi (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo Root with PVi (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 100 independent studies have demonstrated the utility of PVi as an indicator of fluid responsiveness.2 Noting that PVi has been studied mostly in mechanically ventilated patients, the researchers sought to investigate its ability to help assess volume changes in spontaneously breathing patients. They enrolled 60 adult patients with end-stage renal disease who received routine HD (during which fluid is removed simultaneously with the removal of waste solutes) and had a median of 3,500 cc of fluid removed during HD. PVi was measured using a Masimo pulse oximetry sensor attached to a Masimo Root monitor, before and after HD, and changes in PVi were compared to the amount of fluid removed during the session.

The researchers found that mean PVi showed a statistically significant increase after HD, from 20.7% ± 5% to 27.7% ± 6% (p < 0.001). Based on the amount of fluid removed during HD, the change in PVi was statistically significant (p = 0.015) and was strongly correlated to the volume of fluid removed (r = 0.744, p < 0.001).

The researchers concluded, “In the present study, we found that the fluid removed by HD in spontaneously breathing patients caused an increase in PVi and that this increase was strongly correlated with the amount of volume change. Bedside monitoring of PVi, which is a noninvasive, fast, reproducible measurement parameter, may provide the clinicians with useful information for monitoring the volume status and evaluating the effectiveness of volume‑restoration therapy in critically ill patients with spontaneous breathing.”

Seite 1 von 4
Masimo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing Hemodialysis Patients Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Turkish Journal of Emergency Medicine in which Drs. Seda Dağar and Hüseyin Uzunosmanoğlu at the Kecioren Training and Research Hospital in Ankara, Turkey investigated the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Aegon completes share buyback program
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo Bridge As an Alternative to Opioids
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Masimo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten