Aegon completes share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

Aegon has completed the share buyback program to neutralize the dilutive effect of the 2020 final dividend paid in shares and certain share-based variable compensation plans for senior management, as announced on July 7, 2021.

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will either be used to cover future dividends to be paid in shares or will be allocated to the participants of share-based variable compensation plans. Between July 8, 2021 and August 20, 2021 a total of 35,933,035 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 3.7013 per share.

For further details, visit our share buyback updates page on aegon.com.

About Aegon
 Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements
 The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Aegon Aktie


Disclaimer

