Aegon completes share buyback program

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will either be used to cover future dividends to be paid in shares or will be allocated to the participants of share-based variable compensation plans. Between July 8, 2021 and August 20, 2021 a total of 35,933,035 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 3.7013 per share.

Aegon has completed the share buyback program to neutralize the dilutive effect of the 2020 final dividend paid in shares and certain share-based variable compensation plans for senior management, as announced on July 7, 2021.

For further details, visit our share buyback updates page on aegon.com.

About Aegon

