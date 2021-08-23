The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, August 23, 2021
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
Terranet AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units, during the second quarter of 2020, consisting of newly issued B shares, and warrants of the series TO1 B, TO2 B and TO3 B. Each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the Company. The subscription price for the warrants of series TO3 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period, from August 9, 2021, to August 20, 2021, however not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 1.83, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO3 B is set to SEK 0.80. The subscription period for warrants of series TO3 B runs from August 23, 2021, up to and including September 3, 2021.
If all the warrants of series TO3 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. For the warrants to not expire without value, it is required that the holder actively subscribes for new shares no later than September 3, 2021 or sell the warrants no later than August 27, 2021. Please observe that certain nominees might close their application earlier than September 3, 2021.
Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on May 22, 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website www.terranet.se, as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.
Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO3 B.
Subscription period: August 23, 2021 – September 3, 2021.
Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO3 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.
0 Kommentare