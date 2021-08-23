NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Terranet AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units, during the second quarter of 2020, consisting of newly issued B shares, and warrants of the series TO1 B, TO2 B and TO3 B. Each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the Company. The subscription price for the warrants of series TO3 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period, from August 9, 2021, to August 20, 2021, however not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 1.83, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO3 B is set to SEK 0.80. The subscription period for warrants of series TO3 B runs from August 23, 2021, up to and including September 3, 2021.