checkAd

The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, August 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Terranet AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units, during the second quarter of 2020, consisting of newly issued B shares, and warrants of the series TO1 B, TO2 B and TO3 B. Each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the Company. The subscription price for the warrants of series TO3 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period, from August 9, 2021, to August 20, 2021, however not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 1.83, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO3 B is set to SEK 0.80. The subscription period for warrants of series TO3 B runs from August 23, 2021, up to and including September 3, 2021. 

If all the warrants of series TO3 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. For the warrants to not expire without value, it is required that the holder actively subscribes for new shares no later than September 3, 2021 or sell the warrants no later than August 27, 2021. Please observe that certain nominees might close their application earlier than September 3, 2021.

Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on May 22, 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website www.terranet.se, as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO3 B.

Subscription period: August 23, 2021 – September 3, 2021.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO3 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, August 23, 2021 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
PGS Completes Another Successful GeoStreamer X Program
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board