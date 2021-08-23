checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics Files Form S-4 Registration Statement with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for Listing on U.S. Nasdaq

  • Company anticipates the first day of trading on U.S. Nasdaq will be during the fourth
    quarter, 2021
  • A previously-announced U.S. $20 million investment by 3i Fund supports Company’s transition to the U.S. Nasdaq

Hørsholm, Denmark (August 23, 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (hereinafter “Allarity US Inc.”). has filed a Form S-4 Registration Statement (“Form S-4”) with the U.S. SEC relating to its proposed Recapitalization Share Exchange and in anticipation of filing an application for a listing of Allarity US Inc.’s shares on the U.S. Nasdaq. The filing of the Form S-4 follows the Company’s prior announcement, on May 21, 2021, that it had entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement with 3i Fund (New York, NY U.S.A.) (“3i”) for a U.S. $20 million investment (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) to support the Company’s recapitalization, reorganization, and migration to the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market.

As previously announced, 3i will invest U.S. $20 million directly into Allarity US Inc., which has been organized as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and will become a U.S. based holding company of the Company’s business operations after the Recapitalization Share Exchange is completed. As part of the recapitalization transaction, Allarity US Inc. will, through a special purpose wholly owned subsidiary, purchase substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of the Company in exchange for shares of common stock of Allarity US Inc., and an application will be made to have the shares listed for trading on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market conditioned upon completion of the recapitalization.

Allarity’s CEO Steve Carchedi noted, “This is another important transformative milestone in our Company’s history, which we believe will enable us to unlock shareholder value and achieve market values in line with our U.S. Nasdaq-listed peer group. We also remain grateful to have the continuing support of 3i Fund to help us in this major transition. We look forward to listing on the U.S. Nasdaq and to upholding our mission of realizing the promise of personalized medicine for cancer patients through advancing our pipeline programs and DRP companion diagnostics.”

