Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares

- As of today, Deutsche Wohnen shareholders can tender their shares for EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share.

- Best and final offer: there will be no third offer - the offer price will not be raised any further

- New offer builds on previous agreements:

- Synergies and cost savings achievable without domination and profit and loss transfer agreement. Conclusion of such an agreement excluded for a period of at least three years

- Both companies are renewing the Business Combination Agreement with almost unchanged key terms as the roadmap for the transaction

Bochum, 23 August 2021 - Further to the announcements made on 1 and 5 August 2021, Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") today announced the launch of its voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen"). As described in the offer document published today, Vonovia is offering EUR 53 in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share. An increase in the offer price during the acceptance period or during the additional acceptance period is irrevocably excluded. Nor will a third offer be presented to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. The new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50%. The detailed terms and conditions of the offer and the conditions of closing can be found in the offer document, which was published today.