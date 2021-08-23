checkAd

Vonovia Says EUR 53 Is Final Offer for Deutsche Wohnen

(PLX AI) – Vonovia starts public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen at EUR 53 per share. Says this is the final offer and will not raise the price furtherThe new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% after a previous offer …

  • (PLX AI) – Vonovia starts public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen at EUR 53 per share.
  • Says this is the final offer and will not raise the price further
  • The new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% after a previous offer failed to cross that level
  • The offer period begins today and is expected to end on Sept. 20
