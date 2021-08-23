Vonovia Says EUR 53 Is Final Offer for Deutsche Wohnen Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:09 | 34 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – Vonovia starts public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen at EUR 53 per share. Says this is the final offer and will not raise the price furtherThe new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% after a previous offer … (PLX AI) – Vonovia starts public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen at EUR 53 per share. Says this is the final offer and will not raise the price furtherThe new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% after a previous offer … (PLX AI) – Vonovia starts public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen at EUR 53 per share.

Says this is the final offer and will not raise the price further

The new offer also aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% after a previous offer failed to cross that level

The offer period begins today and is expected to end on Sept. 20











