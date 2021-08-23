Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rockwool Still a Sell Despite Strong Performance, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – Rockwool second-quarter earnings exceeded the most optimistic expectations, Handelsbanken said, raising its price target on the stock to DKK 2,350 from DKK 2,100.But the broker reiterated its sell recommendation, saying Rockwool's current …



