RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
(PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast. The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing …
(PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast. The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing …
- (PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast.
- The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing relationship and leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, in support of Japan’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050
- RWE and Kensai EPCO have worked together previously on a European offshore wind project
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare