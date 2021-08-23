RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:13 | 38 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:13 | (PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast. The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing … (PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast. The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing … (PLX AI) – RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast.

The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing relationship and leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, in support of Japan’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

