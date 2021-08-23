Bavarian Nordic Rises 3% After Covid Vaccine Progresses to Phase 2 Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:20 | 25 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose 3% at the open after the company started a phase 2 trial for its Covid-19 booster vaccine.The company is also preparing for a phase 3 study, pending external fundingThere is a growing expectation that booster … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose 3% at the open after the company started a phase 2 trial for its Covid-19 booster vaccine.The company is also preparing for a phase 3 study, pending external fundingThere is a growing expectation that booster … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose 3% at the open after the company started a phase 2 trial for its Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The company is also preparing for a phase 3 study, pending external funding

There is a growing expectation that booster vaccinations will be required to manage the pandemic and to broaden the protection against emerging variants, Bavarian's CEO said, adding that Bavarian believes its product has the potential to fulfill these requirements

This phase 2 was expected, but it is important as it makes timelines more certain, Carnegie analysts said Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



