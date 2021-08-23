Mekonomen Jumps 5% After Analyst Upgrades Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:24 | 29 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:24 | (PLX AI) – Mekonomen shares jumped 5% at the open after a slew of analyst upgrades, including a raise from hold to buy at SEB.Mekonomen's share price could nearly double if it achieves its targets within a few years, SEB saidMekonomen's … (PLX AI) – Mekonomen shares jumped 5% at the open after a slew of analyst upgrades, including a raise from hold to buy at SEB.Mekonomen's share price could nearly double if it achieves its targets within a few years, SEB saidMekonomen's … (PLX AI) – Mekonomen shares jumped 5% at the open after a slew of analyst upgrades, including a raise from hold to buy at SEB.

Mekonomen's share price could nearly double if it achieves its targets within a few years, SEB said

Mekonomen's second-quarter earnings were 10-15% better than expected and improved visibility for the future, Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock and lifting its price target to SEK 190 from SEK 175

The price target was also lifted to SEK 190 from SEK 170 at Nordea, with a buy recommendation maintained



