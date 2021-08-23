Mekonomen Jumps 5% After Analyst Upgrades
- (PLX AI) – Mekonomen shares jumped 5% at the open after a slew of analyst upgrades, including a raise from hold to buy at SEB.
- Mekonomen's share price could nearly double if it achieves its targets within a few years, SEB said
- Mekonomen's second-quarter earnings were 10-15% better than expected and improved visibility for the future, Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock and lifting its price target to SEK 190 from SEK 175
- The price target was also lifted to SEK 190 from SEK 170 at Nordea, with a buy recommendation maintained
