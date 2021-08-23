DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned 23.08.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Increase in revenues by around 57 percent versus the first half-year 2020 in line with expectations

- Operating EBITDA before Smartbroker customer acquisition costs increases to EUR 9.0 million as planned

- Major strategic steps successfully implemented: transformation into financial services provider with financial community on track



Berlin, 23 August 2021

During the first six months of 2021, wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) has continued its dynamic growth path as planned. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, total revenues increased by 57 percent to EUR 23.8 million (EUR +8.7 million; organic growth: +54 percent). Operating EBITDA before Smartbroker customer acquisition costs nearly doubled to EUR 9.0 million (EUR +4.4 million). This figure does not include the costs of customer acquisition for Smartbroker (EUR 7.9 million), as well as one-off effects. Despite these significant investments in the Group's future, the operating EBITDA after acquisition costs is similar to the prior-year level and in line with management expectations.

Growth driven by all business lines

Total revenues increased by EUR 8.7 million. Social & Media contributed EUR +4.9 million to this increase (+40 % year-on-year), whilst Smartbroker and Classic Transaction contributed EUR +3.8 million (+127 %), mainly driven by the Group's neobroker.

Assets under management (AUM) more than tripled during the last twelve months, reaching EUR 6.8 billion as of 30 June 2021. The number of customers exceeded 187,000, of which more than 142,000 at Smartbroker. Hence, the Group's online brokerage business, measured by AUMs, ranks number one among Germany's neobrokers. On the basis of the number of customers, the Group holds the second position. The Group also holds a leading position in terms of AUM per customer, an essential criterion for evaluating long-term customer quality. The AUM per Smartbroker customer increased to almost EUR 30,000 as at 30 June 2021.