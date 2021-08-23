Systemair Likely to Report Strong Earnings, Kepler Says; Shares Rise
- (PLX AI) – Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325.
- Systemair shares rose nearly 6% in early trading
- Positive industry data and indications from key competitors lead us to raise estimates for growth and margins, Kepler said
- A strong market environment will results in a solid first quarter report: Kepler
