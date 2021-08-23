Systemair Likely to Report Strong Earnings, Kepler Says; Shares Rise Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:28 | 20 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:28 | (PLX AI) – Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325. Systemair shares rose nearly 6% in early tradingPositive industry data … (PLX AI) – Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325. Systemair shares rose nearly 6% in early tradingPositive industry data … (PLX AI) – Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325.

Systemair shares rose nearly 6% in early trading

Positive industry data and indications from key competitors lead us to raise estimates for growth and margins, Kepler said

Positive industry data and indications from key competitors lead us to raise estimates for growth and margins, Kepler said

A strong market environment will results in a solid first quarter report: Kepler



