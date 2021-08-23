Hochtief Says Ventia Gets $158 Million Contract
(PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contractContract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five yearsVentia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and …
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contract
- Contract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five years
- Ventia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), to deliver engineering support platforms for the Australian Defence Force
- Phase 1 involves Ventia leading a team of equipment manufacturers and local engineering specialists, to supply approximately 300 earthmoving and material handling vehicles
