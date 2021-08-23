Hochtief Says Ventia Gets $158 Million Contract Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 09:32 | 28 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contractContract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five yearsVentia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and … (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contractContract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five yearsVentia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and … (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia wins Defence Force engineering support contract

Contract will generate revenue to Ventia of $158 million over five years

Ventia has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), to deliver engineering support platforms for the Australian Defence Force

Phase 1 involves Ventia leading a team of equipment manufacturers and local engineering specialists, to supply approximately 300 earthmoving and material handling vehicles



