checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 09:57  |  32   |   |   

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 August to Friday 20 August:                                     

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,693   1,538,806,207
16 August 2021 229 17,531.0480 4,014,610
17 August 2021 90 17,605.5556 1,584,500
18 August 2021 102 17,750.0980 1,810,510
19 August 2021 521 17,509.0403 9,122,210
20 August 2021 711 17,322.4473 12,316,260
Total 16-20 August Friday 1,653   28,848,090
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,752 17,451.9601 30,575,834
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 57,672   975,521,255
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,098   1,598,230,131
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 410,731   6,479,611,995
16 August 2021 1,150 18,417.1217 21,179,690
17 August 2021 452 18,529.8562 8,375,495
18 August 2021 513 18,666.7934 9,576,065
19 August 2021 2,617 18,310.0325 47,917,355
20 August 2021 3,572 18,070.7209 64,548,615
Total 16-20 August Friday 8,304   151,597,220
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,316 18,255.9273 97,048,509
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 230,708   4,051,139,679
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 424,351   6,728,257,725

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,782 A shares and 348,049 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program Announcement A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board