Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 August to Friday 20 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,693 1,538,806,207 16 August 2021 229 17,531.0480 4,014,610 17 August 2021 90 17,605.5556 1,584,500 18 August 2021 102 17,750.0980 1,810,510 19 August 2021 521 17,509.0403 9,122,210 20 August 2021 711 17,322.4473 12,316,260 Total 16-20 August Friday 1,653 28,848,090 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,752 17,451.9601 30,575,834 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 57,672 975,521,255 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,098 1,598,230,131 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 410,731 6,479,611,995 16 August 2021 1,150 18,417.1217 21,179,690 17 August 2021 452 18,529.8562 8,375,495 18 August 2021 513 18,666.7934 9,576,065 19 August 2021 2,617 18,310.0325 47,917,355 20 August 2021 3,572 18,070.7209 64,548,615 Total 16-20 August Friday 8,304 151,597,220 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,316 18,255.9273 97,048,509 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 230,708 4,051,139,679 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 424,351 6,728,257,725

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,782 A shares and 348,049 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 August 2021

