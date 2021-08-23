Hyundai Mobis to introduce electromobility and AI-included concept car at IAA Mobility 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA Mobility 2021 (September 7-12, 2021), Hyundai Mobis, the global no.7 automotive supplier, will unveil the M.Vision X, an AI-included concept car for full autonomous driving, in a European premiere. The all-electric, zero-emission M.Vision X is a purpose-built 4-seater mobility vehicle. It is controlled autonomously as well as via an integrated center cockpit that communicates with passengers contactlessly via gesture recognition. The M.Vision X offers highly innovative technology solutions and a unique reinterpretation of the automotive interior. For example, all of the vehicle's windows can be switched into a display with various functions.

You can find out more about the M.Vision X here:

https://en.mobis.co.kr/communityid/34/view.do?pageIndex=1&idx=5075&rss=&cntPage=10&f=3&q=

The company will also showcase the most innovative technology components of the new all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5. Thanks to the advanced MOBIS electrification components, the IONIQ 5 is considered the next evolutionary step in electromobility and already achieves a range of up to 100 kilometers after just 5 minutes of charging and a range of almost 400 kilometers when fully charged. A total of 30 innovative and strategically important components from the development of the IONIQ 5 will be presented by Hyundai Mobis at the IAA Mobility.

In addition, the company, which in addition to Hyundai and Kia also supplies components to other well-known automotive carmakers in North America and Asia, will be presenting the latest technology solutions in the following areas:

hydrogen-electric powertrains

autonomous driving

pure electric drives

high-performance radar

Advanced head up displays

Adaptive lighting technology

Safety technology, airbag technologies

48 Volt technology

infotainment

Chassis construction

Hyundai Mobis is participating in the IAA for the first time in 2021. The company is pursuing a strategic transformation into a software- and platform-oriented technology company. Hyundai Mobis will exhibit in Hall B2 at Booth C20, right next to the Volkswagen booth and main stage, covering an area of approximately 358 square meters. In addition to exhibition space, the booth will also offer a private area for customers.