SphingoTec Appoints Dr. Gerald Möller as Chairman of the Advisory Board

SphingoTec Appoints Dr. Gerald Möller as Chairman of the Advisory Board

23.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Dr. Möller's appointment will strengthen SphingoTec capacities to drive global expansion
  • SphingoTec develops biomarker tests for critical care settings and markets them on its point of care analyzer, Nexus IB10.

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces that Dr. Gerald Möller has joined the company's advisory board as chairman of the board. With over 40 years of experience in diagnostics and life sciences, Dr. Möller will guide the company's strategic expansion. SphingoTec is a fully integrated diagnostic company that develops innovative biomarkers for critical care settings and makes them available as rapid tests on its point of care analyzer.

Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO and founder of SphingoTec said, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Möller as chairman of our advisory board. Dr. Möller brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise accumulated throughout a distinguished international career. His perspective and experience will be an invaluable asset as we head into the next phase of our development."

Dr. Möller takes over the chair of the advisory board from Dr. Ute Kilger who will continue leveraging her skills and experience as member of the advisory board. "I am confident that our combined experience in key areas will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening SphingoTec's global footprint," added Dr. Kilger.
Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Gerald Möller said, "I am excited about the opportunity to serve the company now as Chairman of the Advisory Board. The next phase of SphingoTec will be the dynamic commercialization of the innovative Biomarkers. This will include the market entry and expansion in the US and other key countries. I want to thank Dr. Kilger for her enthusiastic service as Chair of the Advisory Board over many years. Her profound insight in protecting our scientific discoveries laid the ground for what is now possible - building a global business. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Bergmann and Dr. Moesslang in making this happen."
