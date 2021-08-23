Acron Group’s H1 2021 IFRS EBITDA Hits Record High

Key Financials

Revenue was up 52% year-on-year to RUB 85,982 million (H1 2020: RUB 56,432 million). In US dollar equivalent, revenue was up 42% to USD 1,158 million from USD 813 million.

EBITDA* increased by a factor of 2.6 year-on-year to RUB 40,271 million (H1 2020: RUB 15,308 million). In US dollar equivalent, EBITDA increased by a factor of 2.5 to USD 542 million from USD 221 million.

EBITDA margin was up to 47%, against 27% year-on-year.

Net profit was RUB 29,678 million, against a loss of RUB 986 million year-on-year. In US dollar equivalent, net profit was USD 400 million. Net debt was down 15% to RUB 84,901 million, against RUB 99,579 million as of 31 December 2020. In US dollar equivalent, net debt was down 13% to USD 1,173 million from USD 1,348 million. Net debt/LTM EBITDA** denominated both in roubles and US dollars was 1.4, down from 2.8 as of 31 December 2020.



Operating Results

Output of key products was 4.157 million tonnes, up 6% year-on-year.

Sales of key products totalled 4.205 million tonnes, up 9% year-on-year.

Alexander Popov, Chairman of Acron’s Board of Directors, commented on the results:

‘Following record high operating results, we are pleased to present Acron Group’s outstanding financial results. In H1 2021, the Group's EBITDA increased by a factor of 2.5 year-on-year to USD 542 million. EBITDA margin increased from 27% to 47%. In addition, the Group reduced its debt burden, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio at the end of the reporting period was 1.4, down from 2.8 as of 31 December 2020.

‘Given the Group’s strong financial position, we stepped up the Talitsky potash project and started preparing for deep upgrades at the Ammonia 2 unit and Urea 1-4 units at our Veliky Novgorod site. All of these projects align with the Group’s ESG principles: improving equipment efficiency, preserving natural resources, and developing our footprint regions.

‘The revised increased capex budget will not affect our commitment to a stable dividend payout. The benchmark of at least USD 200 million per calendar year in dividends remains unchanged’.