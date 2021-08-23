checkAd

Acron Group’s H1 2021 IFRS EBITDA Hits Record High

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 10:00  |  57   |   |   

23 August 2021

Acron Group’s H1 2021 IFRS EBITDA Hits Record High

Today, Acron Group (Moscow Exchange and LSE: AKRN) released its consolidated IFRS financial statements for H1 2021.

Key Financials

  • Revenue was up 52% year-on-year to RUB 85,982 million (H1 2020: RUB 56,432 million). In US dollar equivalent, revenue was up 42% to USD 1,158 million from USD 813 million.
  • EBITDA* increased by a factor of 2.6 year-on-year to RUB 40,271 million (H1 2020: RUB 15,308 million). In US dollar equivalent, EBITDA increased by a factor of 2.5 to USD 542 million from USD 221 million.
  • EBITDA margin was up to 47%, against 27% year-on-year.
  • Net profit was RUB 29,678 million, against a loss of RUB 986 million year-on-year. In US dollar equivalent, net profit was USD 400 million.
    • Net debt was down 15% to RUB 84,901 million, against RUB 99,579 million as of 31 December 2020. In US dollar equivalent, net debt was down 13% to USD 1,173 million from USD 1,348 million.
    • Net debt/LTM EBITDA** denominated both in roubles and US dollars was 1.4, down from 2.8 as of 31 December 2020.

Operating Results

  • Output of key products was 4.157 million tonnes, up 6% year-on-year.
  • Sales of key products totalled 4.205 million tonnes, up 9% year-on-year.

Alexander Popov, Chairman of Acron’s Board of Directors, commented on the results:

‘Following record high operating results, we are pleased to present Acron Group’s outstanding financial results. In H1 2021, the Group's EBITDA increased by a factor of 2.5 year-on-year to USD 542 million. EBITDA margin increased from 27% to 47%. In addition, the Group reduced its debt burden, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio at the end of the reporting period was 1.4, down from 2.8 as of 31 December 2020.

‘Given the Group’s strong financial position, we stepped up the Talitsky potash project and started preparing for deep upgrades at the Ammonia 2 unit and Urea 1-4 units at our Veliky Novgorod site. All of these projects align with the Group’s ESG principles: improving equipment efficiency, preserving natural resources, and developing our footprint regions.

‘The revised increased capex budget will not affect our commitment to a stable dividend payout. The benchmark of at least USD 200 million per calendar year in dividends remains unchanged’.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acron Group’s H1 2021 IFRS EBITDA Hits Record High 23 August 2021 Acron Group’s H1 2021 IFRS EBITDA Hits Record High Today, Acron Group (Moscow Exchange and LSE: AKRN) released its consolidated IFRS financial statements for H1 2021. Key Financials Revenue was up 52% year-on-year to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board