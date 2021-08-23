checkAd

FLNG – Repurchase of shares

August 23, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. (“Flex LNG” or the “Company”) announces that the Company in the period August 17 to August 20, 2021 purchased 80,000 of the Company’s own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 128.07 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, Flex LNG owns a total of 980,000 of own shares, corresponding to 1.81% of the Company’s share capital.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned date is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments





