Prosafe SE Finalization of conversion of convertible bonds – issue of shares

Reference is made to press release Update on financial process – Conversion of convertible bonds on 6 August 2021.

Finalization of the conversion has been carried out today.

Reference is made to the convertible bonds issued by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 15 September 2016, with ISIN NO 0010771025. Convertible Bonds of nominal value NOK 35,706,341 have today been converted into 1,428,253 new ordinary shares in the Company, based on the conversion price of NOK 25 per share. Following the conversion, the remaining outstanding principal of the Convertible Bonds is reduced to zero.

Reference is made to the convertible bonds issued by Prosafe on 16 December 2016, with ISIN NO 001 0781008. Convertible Bonds of nominal value NOK 122,836,000 have today been converted into 4,094,533 new ordinary shares in the Company, based on the conversion price of NOK 30 per share. Following the conversion, the remaining outstanding principal of the Convertible Bonds is reduced to zero.

The number of outstanding shares in the Company has increased to 87,986,998 shares, each of nominal value EUR 0.1.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to http://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 23 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 65 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager – Corporate Finance and Treasury
Phone: +47 51 65 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





