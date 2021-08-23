A letter of intent was signed to align EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB) and KANGE CORP. (KGNR)

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A letter of intent was signed to align EQ Labs, Inc. (OTC Pink: EQLB) and KANGE CORP. (KGNR) to explore the possibility of an acquisition that will strengthen the position and placement of Last Shot in the marketplace. “We’ve looked at all of our options that could possibly benefit the Last Shot brand. We also considered what would bring value to shareholders, and support our business model. We are excited that our new potential alignment with KANGE CORP. (KGNR) will meet and exceed all of our expectations” said Mo Owens, EQ Labs Inc. CEO and Founder. Please look for additional announcements in the coming weeks as developments continue.

We as a company feel that we should explore all viable options going forward that is in the best interest of our shareholders, especially as the company is closer than ever to executing our business model. We will keep our shareholders informed.