A letter of intent was signed to align EQ Labs, Inc. (EQLB) and KANGE CORP. (KGNR)

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A letter of intent was signed to align EQ Labs, Inc. (OTC Pink: EQLB) and KANGE CORP. (KGNR) to explore the possibility of an acquisition that will strengthen the position and placement of Last Shot in the marketplace. “We’ve looked at all of our options that could possibly benefit the Last Shot brand.  We also considered what would bring value to shareholders, and support our business model.  We are excited that our new potential alignment with KANGE CORP. (KGNR) will meet and exceed all of our expectations” said Mo Owens, EQ Labs Inc. CEO and Founder. Please look for additional announcements in the coming weeks as developments continue.

We as a company feel that we should explore all viable options going forward that is in the best interest of our shareholders, especially as the company is closer than ever to executing our business model. We will keep our shareholders informed.

Safe Harbor:
This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

Contact Information:

3032 so Polaris’s suite #20
Las Vegas NV. 89118
Cell: (702) 806-5943
Mo@drinklastshotlv.com
WWW.lastshotofficial.com





