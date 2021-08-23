checkAd

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 33 (programme completed)

As mentioned in Announcement no. 02/2021 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.

The share buyback programme was carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 16 – 20 August 2021:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
16 August 2021  3,000  1,135.37  3,406,110
17 August 2021  5,000  1,140.37  5,701,850
18 August 2021  20,000  1,106.62  22,132,400
19 August 2021  3,400  1,115.92  3,794,128
20 August 2021  4,100  1,116.71  4,578,511
Accumulated until now under the programme  498,487  1,003.02  499,991,460

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,279,677 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.52% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 16 – 20 August 2021 is enclosed.

Coloplast's share buyback programme, initiated on 22 February 2021, and as described in Announcement no. 02/2021, is hereby completed.

Attachments





