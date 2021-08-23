checkAd

SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility in Anaheim, CA

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 10:30  |  61   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary signed a long-term lease agreement for the facility located at 1500 Lakeview Loop, Anaheim, CA 92807.

The new facility is ideally located with convenient access to key ports and transportation arteries, providing improved access to EV supply partners and customers. The new location represents a strategic commitment to the burgeoning California EV market.

"We are proud of our new operation headquarters for Phoenix Motorcars," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "The increase of our space in the California market and will allow us to ramp new hiring while meeting our manufacturing and R&D needs to accommodate our growing EV sales in the greater Southern California market for years to come."

Phoenix Motorcars anticipates completing the move from its existing facilities in Ontario, CA to the new facility in Anaheim by August 2021.

California has recently mandated that by 2035 all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles. There were more than 635,000 registered zero-emission vehicles in California at year-end 2020, according to the California Energy Commission.

With transportation currently accounting for more than 50 percent of California's greenhouse gas emissions, zero-emission vehicles are a key part of California's clean, innovation economy and already California's second largest global export market. Phoenix Motorcars is proud to support this initiative through the design, sales, manufacturing and design of EV vehicles.

The North American EV market is estimated at $16 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $148 billion in 2028, according to Grandview Research.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility in Anaheim, CA SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...