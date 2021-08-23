checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 43/2021

 

Copenhagen, 23 August 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 16 August to 20 August 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,069,640   259,931,072
16 August 2021 13,390 128.19 1,716,527
17 August 2021 9,115 128.33 1,169,738
18 August 2021 15,000 131.28 1,969,194
19 August 2021 18,037 129.49 2,335,525
20 August 2021 12,203 139.74 1,705,230
Correction 29,376   259,931
Accumulated under the programme 2,166,921   272,491,653

In Company Announcements no. 40 as of 9 August 2021 and no. 41 as of 16 August 2021 “Accumulated under the programme” were not stated correctly. The difference is included in the table. All data for trades per day have been stated correctly in the announcements.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 16 August – 20 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,750,495 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.82% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

