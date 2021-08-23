checkAd

Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG

Unternehmen: Coreo AG
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6

Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 2.60 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

- Acceleration of investment activities
- Largest portfolio in the company's history acquired
- Further investments expected

Coreo AG has made extensive new acquisitions in the current financial year 2021. While the past financial year 2020 was still characterised by the pandemic-related restrictions and thus only a low investment volume of EUR 3.3 million, the property acquisition in the course of the financial year 2021 to date has already amounted to approximately EUR 59 million according to our estimates. The prerequisite for the significantly increased purchase volume was the corporate financing obtained at the end of 2020. The company received a loan of EUR 23 million from a well-known investor, which was used to repay the outstanding 10 % option bond with a volume of around EUR 15 million and to expand the liquidity available for acquisitions.
The investments are the acquisition of two production sites and the administrative headquarters of a German listed automotive supplier. According to our assumptions, the purchase price is likely to have been around EUR 8.7 million. In addition, 89.9 % of the GmbH shares in an existing company were acquired in July 2021 by way of a share deal, comprising a total of 1,341 residential and 15 commercial units. This was the largest acquisition in the company's history. Assuming a rental yield that is normal for Coreo, the total portfolio value is likely to be slightly above EUR 50 million, although the purchase price in the share deal is likely to have been significantly lower. A significant part of the purchase price was paid in the form of the 1.45 million shares in MagForce AG held to date. According to our calculations, this should cover around EUR 6 million of the purchase price. The closing of this transaction is expected for the coming financial year 2022.

With the notification of 28 July 2021, the company also announced the change of the major shareholder. The previous major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. announced that it had fallen below the 25% threshold and, in parallel, FLORA S.A., which specialises in real estate investments, published that it had exceeded this threshold. This change is to be understood as a further component of the more comprehensive focus on the real estate sector.


