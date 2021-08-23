checkAd

Maimo, a Xiaomi Ecosystem Brand, Officially Launches Its First Smartwatch Globally

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maimo, a brand from Xiaomi ecosystem company 70mai, today officially launches its first self-branded smartwatch, the Maimo Watch. Maimo is no stranger to the market with the Maimo team already having proved itself in the global wearables market as the people behind the product design, research development and manufacturing of Xiaomi's smartwatch range.

The Maimo Watch is available for purchase now for $39.99, learn more at https://www.maimo.co/?c=other&t=o1

The Maimo Watch is encased in a full metal body equipped with a large 1.69 inch touchscreen and comes in four different color options, providing an elegant touch to the wearer's personal outfit. The 2.5D curved glass cover seamlessly blends screen and case, making the edges smooth and graceful.

The watch features an AI running competitor that acts as a jogging companion which displays how far ahead or behind the wearer is when targeting a specified fitness goal or simply just to add some competitive fun to exercising. Additionally, it has over 50 dynamic watch faces from classic, modern, and mechanical to fun, quirky and design-related. For added personalization, users can set their own photos as the watch face to make it one-of-a-kind*.

The Maimo Watch pleasantly surprises with its complete and full functionality from SpO2 blood oxygen level measurement, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep quality tracking, to professional fitness tracking and reporting across 13 exercise modes. It also features built-in Alexa and other handy smart features such as notifications and health reminders. The watch is 5ATM water resistant and with its 300 mAh battery, can last for 10 days under normal usage to make life easier without the need for frequent charging.

*Available via software update, September 2021

About Maimo

The Maimo team focuses on smart wearable products and was founded by Xiaomi ecosystem company 70mai. Maimo believes that the core of their product goes beyond its functional form. It is an extension of the wearer, defining their own expression that ties them to the social fabric.

Experienced. Innovative. Enthusiastic.

Maimo is inspired to make smart wearables that 'Fit Better' to people's life from functional to emotional levels. It comes down to its mission to help you keep fit, and more importantly, fit you better.

Media Contact
 globalmarketing@maimo.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599645/20210820133028.jpg  




