MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 16-20 August 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 74,070 191.52 14,186,016
2 August 2021
3 August 2021
4 August 2021
5 August 2021
6 August 2021 		50
50
50
50
200 		220.00
218.00
217.40
218.70
221.00 		11,000
10,900
10,870
10,935
44,200
Accumulated under the programme 74,470   14,186,016

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 16 to 20 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 74,070 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.954% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments





