Hufvudstaden H1 Net Income Rises to SEK 769 Million
(PLX AI) – Hufvudstaden half year net income SEK 769 million.The increase is attributable to higher unrealised changes in value in the property holdingsH1 net revenue property management SEK 891 million, an increase of 3%H1 EPS SEK 3.8The rental …
- (PLX AI) – Hufvudstaden half year net income SEK 769 million.
- The increase is attributable to higher unrealised changes in value in the property holdings
- H1 net revenue property management SEK 891 million, an increase of 3%
- H1 EPS SEK 3.8
- The rental vacancy level at the end of the period was 7.6 per cent (8.7). Excluding current development projects, the rental vacancy level was 6.5 per cent (4.1)
