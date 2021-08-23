Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden H1 Net Income Rises to SEK 769 Million (PLX AI) – Hufvudstaden half year net income SEK 769 million.The increase is attributable to higher unrealised changes in value in the property holdingsH1 net revenue property management SEK 891 million, an increase of 3%H1 EPS SEK 3.8The rental …



