SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exchange to Institutionalize Sinoway For Its

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital markets advisors and are working together in establishing Sinoway International holding group's market value for its shareholders. SUIC, Sinoway and the team are working together in establishing optimal financial systems and controls to prepare Sinoway for public listing in 2022/2023. The team will tackle 8 global divisions and areas of operations as shown in the illustration below.

"Sinoway International Ltd. has been building up its leadership team and its capabilities to further grow its businesses in different parts of the world. SUIC and the professional team will assist Sinoway holding group in reaching new heights in market positioning and financial planning. Everybody is excited to face the next phase of this growth and expansion together." says Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

The various global divisions of Sinoway holding group includes the Tech, R&D, Quantitative Trading; MarketingMedia; Unified Procurement factory; Global PSPs; Financial Management; Global Layout and Investment; Risk Management; and Stocks, Legal Affairs.

Sinoway holding group's Technology and R&D and quantitative trading division is headed by partner Midas Touch, whose DeFi SCF solutions allows digital currency stakeholders, investors and retailers direct access to commodities, digital assets, securities, derivatives and equity.

The Sinoway holding group's Marketing Media division is now headed by its Director, He Chi-Sheng, whose extraordinary media influence, connections and authority will drive a high-level of awareness and knowledge about the Sinoway holding group's DeFi supply chain finance trading products and services among prospective investors, business partners and investment banks.

SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay™, MT CQ Pay™ and MT Free Pay™ that will drive the group's profitability.

The Midas Touch MT Unified Procurement ™ division offers a combined purchase and advance payment service for suppliers and purchasers, where purchase prices can be relatively lower than in the market. It grants merchants credit lines based on their transactions that allow them to receive goods and services even without paying for advance deposits to the suppliers. This effective management releases savings and has a direct impact on the merchants' bottom line, especially when suppliers combine orders from buyers on the MT platform.