checkAd

SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exchange to Institutionalize Sinoway For Its

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital markets advisors and are working together in establishing Sinoway International holding group's market value for its shareholders. SUIC, Sinoway and the team are working together in establishing optimal financial systems and controls to prepare Sinoway for public listing in 2022/2023. The team will tackle 8 global divisions and areas of operations as shown in the illustration below.

Foto: Accesswire

"Sinoway International Ltd. has been building up its leadership team and its capabilities to further grow its businesses in different parts of the world. SUIC and the professional team will assist Sinoway holding group in reaching new heights in market positioning and financial planning. Everybody is excited to face the next phase of this growth and expansion together." says Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

The various global divisions of Sinoway holding group includes the Tech, R&D, Quantitative Trading; MarketingMedia; Unified Procurement factory; Global PSPs; Financial Management; Global Layout and Investment; Risk Management; and Stocks, Legal Affairs.

Sinoway holding group's Technology and R&D and quantitative trading division is headed by partner Midas Touch, whose DeFi SCF solutions allows digital currency stakeholders, investors and retailers direct access to commodities, digital assets, securities, derivatives and equity.

The Sinoway holding group's Marketing Media division is now headed by its Director, He Chi-Sheng, whose extraordinary media influence, connections and authority will drive a high-level of awareness and knowledge about the Sinoway holding group's DeFi supply chain finance trading products and services among prospective investors, business partners and investment banks.

SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay™, MT CQ Pay™ and MT Free Pay™ that will drive the group's profitability.

The Midas Touch MT Unified Procurement ™ division offers a combined purchase and advance payment service for suppliers and purchasers, where purchase prices can be relatively lower than in the market. It grants merchants credit lines based on their transactions that allow them to receive goods and services even without paying for advance deposits to the suppliers. This effective management releases savings and has a direct impact on the merchants' bottom line, especially when suppliers combine orders from buyers on the MT platform.

Seite 1 von 3
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exchange to Institutionalize Sinoway For Its NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Board Changes
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Banyan Gold Reports 110.7 M of 0.62 g/t AU and Continued Growth at the Powerline Deposit, Aurmac ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining Other Backers In Anticipation of IPO In 2022-2023, Targeting Hundreds Of Millions to Billions Investment Returns
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate More Profits. SUIC Midas Will Start the E-Commerce Honeycomb Platform in Taiwan and To Expand Worldwide By Adopting a Combined Strategy of Wholesale Club M
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants and Partner Banks for the MT Flash Pay(TM) And MT Free Pay(TM) Transactions, Expecting a Monthly Turnover of Over $1 Billion From 10 Partner PSP's
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech Estimates to Triple the Annual Merchant Size and Achieve the Largest Market Share in 3 Years With SUIC Midas' Competitive Products, MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and M
Accesswire | Analysen