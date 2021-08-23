checkAd

DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2021 / 11:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Joe
Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.50 EUR 8883.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 20445.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 35250.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 72897.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR
23.50 EUR 3525.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 235000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


23.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69928  23.08.2021 



Siemens Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.08.2021 / 11:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility introduces highly integrated mini construction kit for the upcoming MIA - the ...
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
EQS-Adhoc: Bank Linth: Erfreuliches Geschäftsergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2021
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:04 UhrSiemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
PLX AI | Analysen
12:00 UhrDGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05:48 UhrBeschäftigte protestieren gegen Stellenabbau bei Siemens Energy
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21ROUNDUP: Deutsche Firmen in Afghanistan: Sorge um Mitarbeiter - und die Region
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger wieder mutiger - MDax mit Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18.08.21SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS IM FOKUS: Medizintechniker springt an der Börse zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Analysen
17.08.21Siemens Energy: Welche Folgen hat die Afghanistan-Krise?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ROUNDUP: Vestas kappt Prognose und enttäuscht Markterwartungen - Aktie schwach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21WDH: Corona und Lieferengpässe belasten Vestas - Prognose kassiert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Siemens Energy auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen