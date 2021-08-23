

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.08.2021 / 11:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.50 EUR 8883.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 20445.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 35250.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 72897.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 23500.00 EUR 23.50 EUR 3525.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.5000 EUR 235000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

