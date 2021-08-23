checkAd

Maxar Awarded Big Data Analytics Contract from NGA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it signed a 5-year, $60 million contract with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue development and operations of a classified big data analytics program.

Under the contract, Maxar will continue to support a mission-critical analytic system relied on by thousands of Department of Defense and Intelligence Community users. This system leverages a number of geospatial tools to manage and exploit hundreds of data feeds, reducing the time needed to analyze intelligence from hours to minutes.

“Maxar has been a key contributor to this innovative national security program since its inception, and we are proud to continue our support for the mission,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar EVP of Global Field Operations. “Our work now focuses on improving access to these data sources with new tools and empowering users with big data capabilities that feed into their analytic and intelligence workflows.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About NGA

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders.

NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation.

For more information about NGA, visit us online at www.nga.mil, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, SoundCloud or YouTube.





