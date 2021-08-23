checkAd

Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  44   |   |   

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced the acquisition of Spear Power Systems, a leader in lithium-ion based energy storage solutions for mission-critical and demanding end user applications.

Since its founding in 2013, Spear Power Systems has been a leader in electrification solutions by developing next generation scalable lithium-ion battery storage systems for demanding land, sea and air applications. Spear Power Systems’ energy storage systems are cell-agnostic and include proprietary battery management and monitoring for all lithium-ion chemistries from multiple battery suppliers offering high energy density, modular architecture, light weight, and extreme safety and reliability.

The acquisition of Spear Power Systems advances Sensata’s electrification portfolio and strategy into new clean energy markets. Spear Power Systems expands on Sensata’s acquisition of Lithium Balance in battery management systems and provides energy storage solutions for OEMs and system integrators in fast-growing end markets that offer significant growth opportunities.

“We are pleased that the talented Spear Power Systems team, including over 40 highly experienced engineers, will be joining Sensata,” said Vineet Nargolwala, Executive Vice President, Sensing Solutions at Sensata Technologies. “Spear Power Systems enables us to deliver more comprehensive energy storage solutions to help enable the electrification and replacement of combustion applications in support of OEM customers in diverse end-markets. These capabilities will be strong additions to our product portfolio and will help drive our electrification growth vector and accelerate our clean energy strategy.”

Spear’s co-founder and CEO, Jeff Kostos, expressed excitement about the deal: “Since our inception in 2013, Spear has had a goal of developing technically differentiated solutions in energy storage to address the growing demand in the niche e-mobility markets within which we operate. This deal will mean increased resources so that our incredible team can expand our development, commercial, and operational activities at a pace to meet the rapidly growing need for clean energy solutions. We are very excited to play a meaningful role in contributing towards Sensata’s electrification strategy.”

Seite 1 von 2
Sensata Technologies Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced the acquisition of Spear Power Systems, a leader in lithium-ion based energy storage solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Maxar Awarded Big Data Analytics Contract from NGA
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Sensata Technologies Debuts Sensata | Xirgo’s Solutions at Key U.S. Tradeshows in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Sensata Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten