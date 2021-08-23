checkAd

LUCIRA HEALTH Hires Ghazi Kashmolah as Chief Quality Officer and EVP Regulatory Affairs

Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (NASDAQ: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced life science professional Ghazi Kashmolah has joined the company as Chief Quality Officer and Executive Vice President Regulatory Affairs.

“Ghazi is a strong addition to Lucira’s executive leadership team, and we are delighted to have him aboard,” said CEO Erik Engelson.

Ghazi comes to Lucira with more than 30 years experience in quality and regulatory work leading, developing and transforming global quality in the medical device and biotech industries. Most recently, he was Chief Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, and EH&S Officer at Orchid Orthopedic Solutions. Prior to that, he led quality and regulatory affairs as SVP of QA/RA for DJO Global, VP of QA/RA at OSI Systems, and VP of Global QA/RA at Life Technologies. At Cardinal Health, Ghazi was VP, Global Operations including manufacturing, supply chain, and quality. Ghazi holds BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering, as well as an Executive MBA. He will play a valuable role in expanding the utility and availability of Lucira’s consumer-friendly test.

“I am excited to be joining this dynamic company, particularly during the COVID pandemic. Lucira’s accurate and easy-to-use molecular test has already helped hundreds of thousands of people,” said Kashmolah. “Because this platform technology has the potential to be used to diagnose a variety of infectious diseases, I’m confident its global impact will grow rapidly as we expand its capabilities.”

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Lucira’s continued development and commercialization of its transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits and ability to increase sales. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “can” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Lucira’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; any impact on our ability to market our products; demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand; our ability to compete successfully; our ability to enhance our product offerings; development and manufacturing problems; capacity constraints or delays in production of our products; maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products; and product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lucira assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

