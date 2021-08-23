Northwest Copper Begins Trading on OTCQX

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: “This is an important step for NorthWest by making share ownership easier for our U.S. based investors. Further, this allows an increased number of investors to participate in our growth and gives NorthWest increased access to capital.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that trading of the Company’s common shares has commenced on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol "NWCCF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade under its primary listing in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "NWST".

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NWCCF/overview.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

