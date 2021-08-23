checkAd

McEwen Copper Inc. Closes $40 million Private Placement with Rob McEwen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE and TSX: MUX) announces that its subsidiary, McEwen Copper Inc., has closed the first tranche of the Series B private placement offering announced on July 6th, 2021 (the “Offering”), issuing 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of $40,000,000.

Subscription for the remaining 4,000,000 common shares is available to qualified accredited investors, subject to a $1 million minimum investment and certain other conditions. The securities sold in the Offering are private and subject to transfer restrictions until after such time as shares of McEwen Copper become listed on a public exchange. The second tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or before September 30th, 2021.

Rob McEwen’s investment corporation, Evanachan Limited, purchased all the shares issued pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering. Following completion of the Offering, Rob McEwen beneficially owns 18.6% of McEwen Copper, which holds a 100% interest in the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina, and a 100% interest in the Elder Creek exploration property in Nevada, subject to a 1.25% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on both assets payable to McEwen Mining.

McEwen Copper intends to pursue an initial public listing within 12 months from the final closing of the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used exclusively by McEwen Copper to advance the Los Azules project to a pre-feasibility study, construction of a new year-round access road to the project, infill and exploration drilling at Los Azules and Elder Creek, environmental permitting and community relations, and general corporate purposes. Construction of the new access road is currently underway and has advanced 10 miles (16 km) of the approximate 72 mile (115 km) planned length.

McEwen Mining is relying on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply certain of its requirements to issuers whose shares are listed on another recognized stock exchange such as the NYSE.

This news release and the information included herein do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McEwen Copper Inc. Closes $40 million Private Placement with Rob McEwen TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE and TSX: MUX) announces that its subsidiary, McEwen Copper Inc., has closed the first tranche of the Series B private placement offering announced on July 6th, 2021 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board