Rapid benefit of sotagliflozin supported by data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials presented at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience, including:

33% absolute risk reduction in the composite cardiovascular endpoint in type 2 diabetes patients with acute decompensated heart failure (HF), with consistent results among patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Benefit was evident within one month.

26% reduction in the composite cardiovascular endpoint in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Benefit was evident within three months.

Reductions in heart failure-related events were more pronounced at the target once-daily dose of sotagliflozin 400 mg.

Reductions in both myocardial infarction and stroke were greater than reported in studies of selective SGLT2 inhibitors.

Overall tolerability was comparable to placebo across both trials

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today presented additional analyses of sotagliflozin data from the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical trials at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience. Sotagliflozin is a first-in-class, investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor that showed substantial reductions, compared to placebo, in the primary endpoint of total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in both studies in patients with type 2 diabetes and worsening heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

“Based on analyses of the SOLOIST and SCORED trials, sotagliflozin robustly and significantly reduced heart failure hospitalizations, myocardial infarction and stroke,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Study Chair of the SOLOIST and SCORED clinical trials. “Sotagliflozin also showed rapid and broad benefit across multiple cardiovascular endpoints. Although direct, head-to-head clinical comparisons have not been performed, the reductions in both MI and stroke observed with sotagliflozin appear greater than what has been published in meta-analyses of clinical data from selective SGLT2 inhibitors.”