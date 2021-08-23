checkAd

Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Additional Compelling Benefits in Reducing Cardiovascular Endpoints Results from Soloist and Scored Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 12:09  |  51   |   |   

Rapid benefit of sotagliflozin supported by data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials presented at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience, including:

  • 33% absolute risk reduction in the composite cardiovascular endpoint in type 2 diabetes patients with acute decompensated heart failure (HF), with consistent results among patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Benefit was evident within one month.
  • 26% reduction in the composite cardiovascular endpoint in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Benefit was evident within three months.
  • Reductions in heart failure-related events were more pronounced at the target once-daily dose of sotagliflozin 400 mg.
  • Reductions in both myocardial infarction and stroke were greater than reported in studies of selective SGLT2 inhibitors.
  • Overall tolerability was comparable to placebo across both trials

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today presented additional analyses of sotagliflozin data from the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical trials at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience. Sotagliflozin is a first-in-class, investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor that showed substantial reductions, compared to placebo, in the primary endpoint of total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in both studies in patients with type 2 diabetes and worsening heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

“Based on analyses of the SOLOIST and SCORED trials, sotagliflozin robustly and significantly reduced heart failure hospitalizations, myocardial infarction and stroke,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Study Chair of the SOLOIST and SCORED clinical trials. “Sotagliflozin also showed rapid and broad benefit across multiple cardiovascular endpoints. Although direct, head-to-head clinical comparisons have not been performed, the reductions in both MI and stroke observed with sotagliflozin appear greater than what has been published in meta-analyses of clinical data from selective SGLT2 inhibitors.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Additional Compelling Benefits in Reducing Cardiovascular Endpoints Results from Soloist and Scored Trials Rapid benefit of sotagliflozin supported by data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials presented at ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience, including: 33% absolute risk reduction in the composite cardiovascular endpoint in type 2 diabetes patients …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exercise – 20 Aug 2021
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board