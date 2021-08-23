Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says wind power line SuedLink to be equipped with Siemens Energy HVDC technology.The contract for the necessary converter technology for the section between the grid interconnection points of Brunsbüttel in …



