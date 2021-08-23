checkAd

Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink

(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says wind power line SuedLink to be equipped with Siemens Energy HVDC technology.The contract for the necessary converter technology for the section between the grid interconnection points of Brunsbüttel in …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says wind power line SuedLink to be equipped with Siemens Energy HVDC technology.
  • The contract for the necessary converter technology for the section between the grid interconnection points of Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein and Leingarten/Großgartach in Baden-Württemberg was signed today
  • Siemens Energy will supply the converters and carry out the detailed and site-specific planning of the facilities in the coming months together with the project owners, the transmission grid operators TenneT and TransnetBW, and further project members
