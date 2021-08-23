Trip.com Group data shows user interest in international travel gaining momentum

- Group expands cooperation with European hotel partners during recovery -

Trip.com Group data shows increased interest for international travel in China , August Europe flight and hotel search volumes double compared to pre-summer

UK, France and Germany Q2 hotel bookings up 173%, 52% and 64% YoY, respectively

Trip.com Group expands European hotel partner cooperation in line with travel recovery

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, has released data showing strong demand for cross-border travel, and shared how it is cooperating with hotel partners to best enhance their presence throughout the travel recovery.

Trip.com Group search data from its Ctrip platform reveals Chinese travellers are showing increasing interest in travel to Europe, with search volumes for European flights and hotels skyrocketing this summer. Compared to 2021 pre-summer (1st Jan. - 20th June) searches, Ctrip search volume for European flights grew by over 150% in July, and continue to rise in August, peaking on 12th August over 320% higher than the pre-summer volume. Similarly, Ctrip user searches for European hotels have risen sharply too. In August alone, searches for European hotels rose by an average of 80% compared to the Jan. – June average, with the highest search volume recorded on 9th August up almost 120% on 2021 pre-summer levels.

In Europe, cross-border travel is increasingly possible under the EU Digital COVID Certificate Travel Passport scheme and the UK's traffic light system. Search and booking volumes on Trip.com, the travel Group's global OTA platform, have grown in line with the opening up of travel. Hotel bookings made by Trip.com UK users in the second quarter of 2021 saw 173% year-on-year growth, and those made by Trip.com France and Germany users rose by 52% and 64% respectively. The UK, France and Germany ranked among the top ten hotel destinations by Trip.com global booking volume during the same period, and flight bookings made by Trip.com UK, France and Germany users in June rose by over 200% in each market year-on-year.