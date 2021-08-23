checkAd

NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that five technology partners have joined the fast-growing Evidencentral Marketplace, the first, open digital evidence management ecosystem created to accelerate digital transformation of emergency communication centers, law enforcement and criminal justice. NICE’s Evidencentral Marketplace connects agencies to an ecosystem of solutions designed to work with the NICE Evidencentral platform, helping them improve their incident response and operational intelligence, automate investigations, accelerate charging decisions, and reduce discovery backlogs. The new partners joining the Evidencentral Marketplace are Aeon Nexus, Hexagon, Niche Technology, PublicSonar and Word Systems iRecord.

As the amount of data grows, the proprietary and siloed nature of this data makes it difficult for 911 centers, police departments, prosecutors, courts and defense to leverage it to its fullest potential. Building on NICE’s suite of solutions (NICE Inform, NICE Investigate and NICE Justice), the Evidencentral platform solves this problem by breaking down data silos and applying analytics and workflow automation to critical processes, from the time calls arrive at the emergency communication center until cases are successfully investigated and prosecuted.

“We’re excited to welcome these five technology partners, each a leader in their respective fields, to the Evidencentral Marketplace,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “Through our technology partnerships, Evidencentral is helping agencies around the globe ensure safer communities by improving incident response, investigations and justice outcomes. For example, by integrating to Records Management Systems we’re helping police investigators accelerate case building, and develop new leads and lines of inquiry to solve cases faster. Additionally, our deep integrations into Computer Aided Dispatch systems are enabling 911 center leaders to gain new operational insights, improve their quality of service to first responders and citizens, and get more time back in their day to coach 911 telecommunicators. Finally, our seamless integration to Case Management Systems is helping prosecutor’s offices streamline their intake of digital evidence and eliminate time-wasting manual processes so they can focus on prosecuting cases.”

