K92 Mining Announces Maiden Judd 1265 Level Development Results – 83 Metre Strike Averaged 16.48 g/t AuEq at 3.5 Metre J1 Vein Width

(1) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results is calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, silver price of US$21/oz and gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first 83 metres of development along the Judd 1265 Level J1 Vein, within the +2.5km strike, sparsely explored Judd Vein System at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. This is the second sublevel developed on Judd Vein #1.