K92 Mining Announces Maiden Judd 1265 Level Development Results – 83 Metre Strike Averaged 16.48 g/t AuEq at 3.5 Metre J1 Vein Width

  • The first Judd Vein #1 (“J1 Vein”) 1265 Level development results to date have recorded significant high-grade mineralization, with a strike length of over 83 metres and average vein thickness of 3.5 metres at 16.48 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)(1) or 13.56 g/t Au, 1.77% Cu and 32 g/t Ag from channel sampling.
  • The development drive reported solid geotechnical competency, multiple high-grade faces at significant frequency, with 57% of faces recording average J1 Vein grades of +10 g/t AuEq from channel sampling, and both the North and South development drive recorded high grade results. J1 Vein channel sampling results include:

    • 4.8m thickness at 68.62 g/t AuEq or 65.80 g/t Au, 1.45% Cu and 59 g/t Ag;
    • 4.0m thickness at 32.91 g/t AuEq or 25.25 g/t Au, 4.55% Cu and 94 g/t Ag;
    • 3.6m thickness at 27.65 g/t AuEq or 25.92 g/t Au, 0.85% Cu and 40 g/t Ag;
    • 1.9m thickness at 16.28 g/t AuEq or 6.49 g/t Au, 6.63% Cu and 32 g/t Ag;
    • 2.2m thickness at 14.83 g/t AuEq or 12.60 g/t Au, 1.29% Cu and 32 g/t Ag, and;
    • 3.1m thickness at 14.72 g/t AuEq or 11.17 g/t Au, 2.13% Cu and 41 g/t Ag.

  • Mineralization style continues to be intrusive related, Au-Cu-Ag, and similar to Kora. The results compare favorably with reported drilling and the 1235 Level which recorded development over 288 metres with an average J1 Vein thickness of 3.7 metres at 11.64 g/t AuEq, including 179 metres at 3.7m vein thickness at 15.39 g/t AuEq.

  • Following the positive drilling, underground development, and metallurgical results to date at the Judd Vein System, first Judd production stoping is planned for Q4 which will open up an entirely new production front. Jumbo flat backing in the 1235 Level in preparation for long hole stoping has already commenced.

(1)    Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results is calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, silver price of US$21/oz and gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first 83 metres of development along the Judd 1265 Level J1 Vein, within the +2.5km strike, sparsely explored Judd Vein System at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. This is the second sublevel developed on Judd Vein #1.

