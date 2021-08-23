checkAd

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KVD824 for Oral Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an update on clinical trial progress for KVD824 in development for oral prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

“Over the past month we have made substantial progress in commencing KOMPLETE, our worldwide Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824 as a potential oral prophylactic therapy for HAE,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “The regulatory submissions have been approved in Canada, Australia, and the UK, with patient enrollment expected to begin this quarter. We also submitted our clinical hold response to the FDA related to the US IND filing for KVD824 and will provide further updates once we have additional information.”

KOMPLETE is the Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824, and is a randomized, double-blind, parallel group design evaluating twice-daily dosing of 300 mg, 600 mg, and 900 mg KVD824 against placebo for 12 weeks. The trial will enroll 48 HAE patients randomized into four equal arms after they report experiencing a minimum of three attacks in an eight-week run-in period. The primary endpoint of the trial is the rate of investigator confirmed HAE attacks during the treatment period. Secondary endpoints include the proportion of participants without investigator confirmed HAE attacks and the rate of investigator confirmed HAE attacks that require conventional treatment. KOMPLETE will be conducted at more than 30 sites in 13 countries.

To date, a total of 121 subjects have been exposed to treatment with KVD824 as single doses up to 1280 mg and up to 14 days of twice-daily dosing of 600 mg and 900 mg. The formulation of KVD824 maintains the plasma concentrations that we believe are required to deliver efficacy consistent with approved injectable therapies. Twice-daily dosing of KVD824 up to 14 days has demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

