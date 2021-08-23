DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.08.2021, 12:34 | 16 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 12:34 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 August 2021 £46.99m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 August 2021 £46.99m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,479,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 August 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 91.29p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 91.12p Ordinary share price 73.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (19.48%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 20/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.









