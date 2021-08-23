checkAd

Medios AG: Falk Neukirch new CFO; term of office of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit extended prematurely

Medios AG: Falk Neukirch new CFO; term of office of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit extended prematurely

23.08.2021

Berlin, August 23, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") has appointed Falk Neukirch as a member of the Excecutive Board of Medios AG and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2021. Falk Neukirch holds a degree in business administration and looks back on around 25 years of experience in Corporate Finance at various companies. He was most recently CFO of the publicly listed company Vita 34 AG. As CFO of Medios AG, he will be responsible in particular for Finance, Accounting and Controlling.

As a result, the incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Matthias Gaertner, will in future focus exclusively as CEO in particular on the strategy and further growth of the Company, including possible corporate acquisitions.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to appoint Falk Neukirch as CFO to the Executive Board of Medios AG. As a proven financial expert, Mr. Neukirch is the ideal person to accompany Medios' dynamic growth. By extending the contracts of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit, we are creating continuity in the Executive Board team."

The Executive Board contracts of Mi-Young Miehler and Christoph Prußeit were each extended prematurely until July 31, 2024. Miehler has been Chief Operating Officer since July 2017 and is responsible in particular for the Pharmaceutical Supply business segment; Prußeit has been Chief Innovation Officer since January 2019 and is responsible, among other things, for the Patient-specific Therapies business segment and Digital Innovation. Neukirch's contract runs until December 31, 2023.

