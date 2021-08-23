checkAd

TherapeuticsMD Announces Issuance of a J-Code for ANNOVERA to Be Utilized in the Public Health Sector

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) confirmed its preliminary recommendation to assign a permanent product-specific Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J Code for ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system). As a result, CMS established the new HCPCS Level II code J7294 “Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol 0.15mg, 0.013mg per 24 hours; yearly vaginal system, each,” which will allow Title X facilities to be reimbursed for dispensing ANNOVERA. The coding action will be effective October 1st, 2021.

This new J Code will allow dispensing Public Health facilities the opportunity to gain reimbursement for ANNOVERA, including the approximately 4,900 Title X Family Planning clinics. Public Health claims submission and payment are standardized with a J Code, facilitating and streamlining billing and reimbursement. Public Health insured patients represent a growing segment of the ANNOVERA user base.

“Having a permanent J Code will simplify Public Health billing and payment, further enhancing patient access to ANNOVERA in a growing segment of our user base. This code is separate and unique to ANNOVERA as the only yearly patient controlled and procedure free vaginal system in the marketplace,” stated Hugh O’Dowd, President of TherapeuticsMD.

About ANNOVERA

ANNOVERA is the first and only FDA-approved long-lasting, reversible contraceptive for women of reproductive age that is patient-controlled and procedure-free. It is inserted for 21 continuous days and removed for 7 days each cycle for one year (13 cycles). ANNOVERA was developed by the global non-profit research organization, Population Council, and has been licensed to TherapeuticsMD for the U.S. market.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

  • Do not use ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) if you smoke cigarettes and are over 35 years old. Smoking increases your risk of serious heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) side effects from hormonal birth control methods, including death from heart attack, blood clots, or stroke. This risk increases with age and the number of cigarettes you smoke.
  • ANNOVERA does not protect against HIV infection (AIDS) and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). 

DO NOT USE ANNOVERA IF YOU

