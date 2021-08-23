checkAd

Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

23.08.2021, 12:45   

Proposed acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s category leadership in Oncology with addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies

Expands innovative pipeline, potentially enhancing growth in 2026-2030 and beyond

Pfizer to host analyst and investor call at 10:00 a.m. ET today with Pfizer Oncology executives

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Trillium, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Trillium not already owned by Pfizer for an implied equity value of $2.26 billion, or $18.50 per share, in cash.  This represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.

Trillium’s portfolio includes biologics that are designed to enhance the ability of patients’ innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block the signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα)–CD47 axis, which is emerging as a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies. TTI-622 and TTI-621 are novel, potentially best-in-class SIRPα-Fc fusion proteins that are currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, with a focus on hematological malignancies.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to pursue scientific breakthroughs with the addition of potentially best-in-class molecules to our innovative pipeline,” said Andy Schmeltz, Global President & General Manager, Pfizer Oncology. “The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of leadership in Oncology, enhancing our hematology portfolio as we strive to improve outcomes for people living with blood cancers around the globe. Our deep experience in understanding the science of blood cancers, along with the diverse knowledge base we have developed across our growing hematology portfolio of eight approved and investigational therapies, provide us with a foundation to advance these important potential medicines to patients who need them.”

