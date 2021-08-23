F5 Doubles Down on Commitment to Open Source

“Over the past year we’ve provided capabilities customers rely on to deliver the next generation of compelling digital experiences, from the code the developers build to the customers who consume those experiences,” said Rob Whiteley, vice president and general manager of the NGINX Product Group at F5. “We are ramping up the pace of innovation and commitment to customers and the open source community to help them more effectively scale and manage modern application architectures.”

Today at its NGINX Sprint 2.0 virtual conference, F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced several new developments that underscore its support for customers managing the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the critical role of open source technology in driving modern digital experiences.

To enable developers and DevOps professionals to accelerate delivery of their applications, F5 will release new open source versions of leading management solutions, along with a new open source modern application reference architecture. The company also announced it will take an active role in the Kubernetes Ingress project and will join the Gateway API community.

To illustrate the power of its open source platform, F5 also unveiled Now Arriving, an interactive community experience featuring seven different immersive digital environments designed by artists and developers.

Three commitments for NGINX open source

F5 announced it will increase open source development and expand engagement with the broader NGINX community to encourage more contributions. The commitments announced at Sprint 2.0 unfold across three key areas:

More open source offerings and community contribution. F5 plans to work with the community on GitHub, building new open source projects in a transparent way with issue tracking, release notes and documentation to accelerate innovation.

More innovation across the data, management and control planes. Historically NGINX has focused its open source efforts on the data plane. F5 will now offer free and open source NGINX control plane technologies, as well as new management plane and abstracted workflow capabilities.

Commercial versions of all open source NGINX products. To support applications at scale, commercial versions of NGINX will be available with additional security, governance, observability and management capabilities. F5 will clearly define what goes into open source and what goes into its commercial offerings so customers can choose what’s right for them.

Partnering for the future of Kubernetes