U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Orencia (abatacept) for the Prevention of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD)

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Orencia (abatacept) for the prevention of moderate to severe acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients 6 years of age and older receiving unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). The FDA granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 23, 2021.

“While stem cell transplants are an effective treatment for aggressive leukemias and other hematological malignancies, patients who receive stem cell transplants from unrelated and human leukocyte antigens (HLA)-mismatched donors are at high risk for developing aGvHD,” said study lead investigator Leslie Kean, M.D., PhD, Director of the Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation Program, Boston Children's Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “There is a tremendous need to expand the stem cell donor pool by lowering the risk of aGvHD in both adults and children receiving unrelated donor stem cell transplants.”

Stem cell transplants include infusion of donor T-cells, a type of white blood cell that recognizes and destroys foreign invaders in the recipient’s body, including cancer cells. GvHD occurs when the donor T-cells also recognize the patient’s healthy cells as foreign and start attacking healthy tissues and organs. To initiate this attack, T-cells require activation through a signaling process called co-stimulation. Between 30 and 70 percent of transplant recipients develop aGvHD, depending on donor type, transplant technique, and other features. Orencia, a therapy currently approved to treat various arthritic conditions, binds to and inhibits protein targets involved in co-stimulation, thus inhibiting T-cell activation.

“For patients who receive unrelated donor stem cell transplants, in particular for racial and ethnic minority patient populations, there is a heightened risk of developing aGvHD, a potentially life-threatening medical complication for which there are no approved preventive therapies,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We look forward to working with the FDA to bring Orencia to this new patient population and employ pathbreaking science in an effort to address unmet needs of underserved patients.”

