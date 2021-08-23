checkAd

Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential

HIGHLIGHTS Blackdome Gold Mine considered highly prospective for further exploration success after detailed alteration study and data review undertaken by one of the world's pre-eminent experts on epithermal style gold mineralisation, Dr. Jeffrey …

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Blackdome Gold Mine considered highly prospective for further exploration success after detailed alteration study and data review undertaken by one of the world's pre-eminent experts on epithermal style gold mineralisation, Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist 
  • Studies suggest potential to discover new gold-silver epithermal veins within close proximity to the existing, permitted Blackdome Mine plant 
  • Blackdome mineralisation likely extends deeper than previously thought with multiple, high-grade assays reported under mined stopes 

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has received the results of an alteration study and review on the Blackdome Gold Mine, highlighting its potential to host additional gold mineralisation. The study included a review of drill core photographs and data by Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist, a world-renowned expert in epithermal gold mineralisation and deposits.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Blackdome Gold Mine produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold between 1985 and 1991 at an average mill head grade of almost 22g/t. The alteration study shows that the previous drilling and mining was high up in the epithermal system, indicating there is strong potential for significant discovery of additional mineralisation directly below previously mined areas and also for new vein discoveries to the west." 

In 2020, the Company collected infrared samples using the routine short-wave infrared ("SWIR") method on 1,097 diamond drill core pulp samples and 50 mine coarse reject samples from Blackdome for analysis at ALS Laboratories specialist facility in Reno, Nevada. The resultant spectra were processed and interpreted by Mrs. Joanna Lipske of JnJ Exploration LLC, using The Spectral Geologist (TSG TM ) software.

SWIR analysis on drill core improves the geologist's ability to detect hydrous alteration minerals and parameters not visible to the eye such as compositional shifts and proxies for crystallinity, particularly in a low-sulfidation epithermal environment such as the main gold mineralising event at Blackdome. This is important in identifying the position in the epithermal system with reference to the ‘boiling zone', which is typically the main bonanza high-grade zone of an epithermal gold system.

