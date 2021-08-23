checkAd

Glaukos Announces Market-Leading Clinical Milestone of 200 Peer-Reviewed Publications on iStent Technologies

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today an unprecedented clinical data milestone of 200 peer-reviewed publications highlighting the efficacy and safety of iStent technologies around the world. This achievement represents the largest, most diverse and longest-term body of clinical data for any MIGS procedure. Several points of note in this market-leading body of clinical evidence include:

  • Over 20,000 eyes have been analyzed in a wide range of studies over nearly 20 years.
  • 183 publications detail independently conducted, investigator-initiated studies.
  • 11 studies are prospective, randomized, controlled trials (RCTs).
  • More than 50 of the publications highlight studies in a standalone glaucoma patient population, with 20 meta-analyses and 14 cost-effectiveness studies demonstrating payor and practice efficiency.
  • 15 publications analyze 4- to 8-year outcomes data, establishing the largest and longest-term follow up of any MIGS procedure.
  • Independent research from more than 20 countries has been published, demonstrating efficacy and safety in highly diverse patient populations with varying degrees of glaucoma (ocular hypertension through advanced/refractory disease).
  • First and only MIGS procedure to demonstrate improved patient quality of life from a pivotal trial.

In addition, the official publication of the World Glaucoma Association, the Journal of Glaucoma, selected a study on iStent and iStent inject as its July 2021 Paper of the Month. In this systematic review and meta-analysis authored by Dr. Paul Healey, a total of 13 studies were analyzed to evaluate the independent effect of iStent and iStent inject without cataract surgery, including four randomized controlled trials and nine non-randomized (single-arm) studies providing data on 778 eyes. In eyes implanted with iStent devices, a weighted mean intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction of 31.1% was observed at 6-12 months. In studies reporting longer-term outcomes, the weighted mean IOP reduction was 30.4% and 32.9% at 36-48 months and 60 months, respectively. The pooled weighted mean IOP reduction from baseline across all studies at 6-12 months and 36-60 months post-stent implantation was 7.0 mmHg and 6.6 mmHg, respectively. Medication burden was reduced by approximately 1.0 medication at 6-18 months, and by 1.2 medications at 36-60 months.

