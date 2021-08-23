PureTech Presents Phase 1 Data for LYT-100 at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the presentation of the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study of LYT-100 at the virtual European Respiratory Society International Congress. LYT-100 is the lead therapeutic candidate from within PureTech’s Wholly Owned Pipeline, and it is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.

“These data further support the favorable tolerability profile of LYT-100 and have helped inform both our ongoing Phase 2 trials as well as potential future trials in additional indications, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Michael Chen, PhD, Head of Innovation at PureTech. “LYT-100 is a deuterated form of pirfenidone, which retains the beneficial pharmacology of pirfenidone and also appears to have a favorable tolerability profile based on the preclinical and clinical data generated thus far. We believe this molecule has the potential to overcome the GI adverse events associated with the current standards of care and become the frontline treatment for patients with interstitial lung disease.”

Multiple ascending dose and food effect study results

The Phase 1 multiple ascending dose food and effect study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of LYT-100 in healthy volunteers in both fed and fasting states. Plasma concentrations of LYT-100 and its metabolites were measured to determine pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters.

Topline results from the Phase 1 study were first announced in November 2020. The expanded analysis details the safety, tolerability and favorable PK profile of LYT-100 at doses from 100mg to 1000mg in both fed and fasting healthy volunteers and supports the potential for twice-daily dosing in future studies.